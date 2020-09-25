Tim Schaffer

-
Lawmakers have sent to Gov. John Kasich a bill that would make a permanent sales tax holiday one weekend in August, replacing the temporary one Ohioans…
-
The Ohio House has passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. They considered requiring photos…
-
Some state lawmakers say current law allows those convicted of importuning, or soliciting a minor for sex over the internet, to escape serious penalties.…
-
After several months of no movement, there’s new committee activity on a bill that would require some people applying for unemployment benefits to submit…