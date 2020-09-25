-
The state is off to a better than expected fiscal year with revenues coming in slightly higher than estimates. The new fiscal year is seeing the…
January was a huge month for the state’s personal income tax collections. The state’s budget office has been close on its forecasts so far this fiscal…
The state budget director is pushing back on a bill that environmental advocates and the oil and gas industry say would streamline the process of capping…
An environmental group and an oil and gas industry lobbying group are both praising a bill that passed the Ohio House that would streamline the process of…
The state budget office’s forecasts of how much money will come in each month continue to be very close to reality, as of the totals from the first six…
State tax revenue came in very close to estimates in November. This is the second month in a row that forecasts have nearly been right on target.Personal…
After a tough year of forecasting last year, the state's budget projections turned out to be right on target for last month. The state budget office…
For the second month in a row, the state collected more income taxes than forecasts suggested it would. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports…
Ohio tax collections for the fiscal year that ended last month were more than $850 million off estimates. But the state ended the year with a balance of…
The state budget director took a lot of heat for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections. That office is trying to…