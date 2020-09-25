-
Senators Tim Kaine and Al Franken campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Lorain High School Thursday. The vice presidential…
Two days after the Trump campaign sent its vice presidential candidate to Columbus, the Clinton team sent its counterpart to central Ohio to rally…
It's the only meeting between the two major-party vice-presidential candidates. Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence face off at Longwood…
Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton’s health became a major focal point during running mate Tim Kaine’s visit to Dayton Monday.The major topic…
Democratic vice presidential running mate Tim Kaine campaigned in Dayton today / Monday. With a month until early voting begins, the campaigns are…
The Democratic and Republican presidential nominees both made stops in Northeast Ohio on Labor Day with their running mates. Hillary Clinton held a rally…
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine will campaign in Cleveland today. Clinton and Kaine plan to hold a rally this…
Just hours after she was chosen to be the first woman to be the presidential nominee of a major political party, Democrat Hillary Clinton took a bus tour…
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown will be on stage at the Democratic National Convention, and said more this morning about just how close he came to being picked…