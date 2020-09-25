Thomas West

-
As more than a hundred protestors chanted and demonstrated outside the Statehouse, the Ohio House held a voting session that concluded with some...
In the next five years, more than a quarter of Ohioans will be over 60. And that’s a concern for first responders who are more likely than ever to…
Ohio’s Legislative Black Caucus, some state leaders and some business owners say they are working hard to continue to encourage more minority owned…
Lawmakers say a bipartisan bill would add more transparency in murder and rape investigations, by requiring law enforcement to record their interrogations…
NewsA state lawmaker from Canton has introduced a bill to outlaw skateboarding while being towed by a vehicle.The “Dallas Swogger” Act is named after a…
Two northeast Ohio representatives who introduced a bill to slow the closing of Massillon's only hospital are pushing for action on the measure this…
A week after owners of the only hospital in Massillon said they’re shutting it down at the end of next month, a pair of Stark County legislators are…