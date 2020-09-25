The View From Pluto

-
The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in nearly 20 years. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the team to a 3-1 record, built around a strong running-game and some spectacular catches.
-
AL Wild Card Game 1: Indians vs. Yankees
-
A walk-off, 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night clinched a playoff berth for the Cleveland Indians. Jose Ramírez hit the winning three-run…
-
The Cleveland Browns will try to re-group on their home field Thursday, as they host the Bengals less than a week after an embarrassing season-opening…
-
The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic.…
-
The Cleveland Indians are in the hunt for the playoffs during this pandemic-shortened season.The team made waves earlier this week when it shipped ace…
-
The Cleveland Indians are halfway through the most unusual season in history. After 30 games, WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Tribe is in…
-
It was 100 years ago this week that a tragic moment in baseball history centered on Cleveland. Tribe shortstop Ray Chapman was struck and killed by a…
-
Kent State, Akron and the rest of the Mid-American Conference won’t be playing sports this fall. The MAC became the first major conference to postpone the…
-
The NFL season starts September 10 when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.But because of the pandemic, there…