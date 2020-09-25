-
Morning Headlines: Stark & Summit Rise, Portage Drops On COVID Map; UA Reports 5 New Cases
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 17:Cleveland’s I-X center to closeUA expanding COVID-19 testing20-year-old charged following…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 11:Summit County rises to red level 3 on COVID-19 mapOhio governor's pick for health director…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 10: Ohio absentee ballots requested in record numbersOSU part of vaccine trial now on holdEnquirer…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 4:Cleveland officer dies in shootingWayne County added to red alert COVID-19 status, Lorain drops to…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 18:Ohio attorney general warns Trump against changes to USPSLt. governor backs prep sports; DeWine…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 13:Elections chief urges but won't require masks for Ohio voteUniversity of Akron budget calls for…
Kent State, Akron and the rest of the Mid-American Conference won’t be playing sports this fall. The MAC became the first major conference to postpone the…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 6:UA faculty union rejects university-offered contractGov. DeWine delays coronavirus briefing for…
The University of Akron’s faculty union rejected a contract that included concessions and layoffs. Out of 343 votes cast, those against outnumbered those…