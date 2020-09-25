-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 19:Akron could save $75M on sewer project via new design;Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo visits detainees of…
-
Clergy members and advocates for the poor from around the state converged at the Statehouse Monday for what’s being called a “die in."This event was the…
-
Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for Americans living in poverty in what was called the “Poor People’s Campaign.” Advocates for poor…
-
Activists for low-income Ohioans say they are stepping up lobbying and protesting for change. It is one of 30 campaigns being waged throughout the…