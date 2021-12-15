Tuesday’s tally of more than 9,900 new COVID cases in Ohio includes a backlog of positive tests dating back to September; the Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says it has fired its executive and legal director citing what it says is evidence he'd been spying on the organization for years; investigators say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in Twinsburg have been identified as those of a guitarist who once played with the R&B group, The O’Jays; and more stories.

