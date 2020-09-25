-
The Knight Foundation announced it has committed $8 million in investments, in the form of grants, to help revamp some of Akron’s public spaces.Half of…
-
The Knight Foundation has committed another round of funding to Akron projects that aim to "Reimagine the Civic Commons."Akron will receive $1.6 million…
-
One year ago, Akron's Summit Lake was declared clean enough for recreation, and officials say the lake has made progress over the past 12 months.The lake…
-
The Akron Art Museum is getting an $8 million gift from the Knight Foundation to add new works and better engage with visitors.The museum plans to bolster…
-
A new shopping space in downtown Akron set to open next month is betting big on small businesses.How much space does a new business need? A few hundred…