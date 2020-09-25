-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 13:Elections chief urges but won't require masks for Ohio voteUniversity of Akron budget calls for…
-
The Cleveland Orchestra is temporarily laying off 40 people throughout the organization and reducing salaries for remaining staff. The orchestra joins…
-
ENCOURAGING NUMBERS:The Cleveland Orchestra will start 2020 on firmer financial footing. The orchestra issued its annual report earlier this week, showing a balanced budget and growing base of patrons. CEO Andre Gremillet was particularly proud of the audience numbers.
-
Music is big business in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Orchestra commissioned a study to determine just how big.It found the orchestra’s activities at…
-
The Cleveland Orchestra announced the extension for Conductor Franz Welser-Most at its season opening on Saturday. Welser-Most started with the orchestra in 2002 and the five-year extension will keep him there until 2027.
-
Peter van Dijk, the renowned Cleveland architect who designed Blossom Music Center, died Sept. 7 at the age of 90. In a career spanning more than five…
-
As the Cleveland Orchestra celebrates its 100th season this year, we take a look back at where the orchestra started and how it evolved into one of the…
-
The summer home of the Cleveland Orchestra is celebrating its 50th season this year. The schedule at Blossom features big names in classical music,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 5:Summit County Sheriff's Office investigates death of an inmate;Three female Cleveland Community…
-
Correction: This article originally misstated the start dates for the coming summer season for the Cleveland Orchestera. The Cleveland Orchestra has…