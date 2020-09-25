The Cleveland Metropolitan School District

-
In his annual State of the Schools address Thursday, Cleveland public schools CEO Eric Gordon turned to Sir Isaac Newton to describe the district’s progress: the schools finally have momentum. Propelled by the 7-year-old Cleveland Plan for Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), Gordon said that momentum shows in increased graduation rates and the 2.6 percent growth in K-3 literacy rates.
