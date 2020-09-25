The Buckeye Institute

-
Congress is working on a second stimulus bill meant to boost the economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues. If the second round of help includes more $1,200.00 checks in your mailbox, lawmakers hope that extra cash will get folks spending again. But Northeast Ohio experts say while the money would be helpful for families, it won’t prevent a stumbling economy from falling over the edge.
