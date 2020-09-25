Terry Francona

-
The Franklin County Board of Elections says voters who received incorrect absentee ballots will receive corrected replacement ballots; The Cleveland Museum of Art has announced furloughs and layoffs to help fill a $6.2 million budget deficit; the Cuyahoga River will become more crooked thanks to a federal grant to add more curves to the river.
A walk-off, 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night clinched a playoff berth for the Cleveland Indians. Jose Ramírez hit the winning three-run…
Updated: 5:33 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 Professional sports became a bigger arena for fighting racism and social injustice in 2020 and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians and Browns are joining the fight. The trio is creating a sports alliance to address social injustices in Northeast Ohio, the three teams announced Thursday morning in joint press release. The alliance will focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and citizens, encouraging voter turnout and increasing equal opportunities for quality education in Cleveland.
The Cleveland Indians are halfway through the most unusual season in history. After 30 games, WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Tribe is in…
Morning Headlines: Grade School Students Required to Wear Masks in School; Iconic TV Weatherman DiesHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 5:Gov. DeWine: all grade school students required to wear masks for in-person classesState finds…
Morning Headlines: Ohio Stays Below 1,000 COVID-19 Cases for Third Day; Lordstown Motors Goes PublicHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 4:Ohio stays below 1,000 COVID-19 cases for third day in a rowLaRose backs state house efforts in…
Major League Baseball players begin reporting for spring training Wednesday, with a shortened 60-game season beginning later this month. It caps months of…
The Cleveland Indians are making a push for the playoffs in the final week of the season. As of Wednesday, they are a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays…
The Cleveland Indians have gone from the bottom to the top over the course of two months. In early June, they trailed the Minnesota Twins by as many as…
The Cleveland Indians are a major-league best 30-12 since June 4. It's been quite the turnaround for a team that many fans had all but written off in May.…