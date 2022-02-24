Terry Allen

-
Morning Headlines: GOP leaders say legislative district maps are coming soon; Cuyahoga ADAMHS board puts "racism" back in health declarationA new set of state legislative district maps could be proposed as early as Thursday; the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has reinstated their original declaration stating "racism is a public health crisis”; a dozen U.S. Air Force officers sue the federal government over COVID-19 vaccine exemptions; and more stories.