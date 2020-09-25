-
Ohio Democratic lawmakers brought in a big crowd for their 11th annual all-day human trafficking summit at the Statehouse. They say the purpose is to keep…
The number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program will more than double in the…
A Democratic lawmakers and longtime critic of private school vouchers says she’s not convinced there’s time to do a short-term fix to a huge expansion of…
Two Democratic women state representatives have asked Attorney General and Republican candidate for governor Mike DeWine to reopen an investigation into…
Lawmakers in the Statehouse are landing on different sides of a debate over the criminal records of human trafficking victims. The argument is over what…
Two Democratic state lawmakers have proposed a plan for universal health-care coverage for Ohio: the "Ohio Health Security Act."Reps. Teresa Fedor of…
Changes in the rules involving preschool funding in Ohio have caught the attention of a state lawmaker. Democratic Rep. Teresa Fedor says nearly 4,000…
After a long delay, report cards are out for Ohio’s schools – and they show a big drop in the number of “A” grades on student performance on statewide…