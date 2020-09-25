-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 7:Sherwin-Williams stays in Cleveland;Carfentanil hits Cuyahoga County;Sage Lewis files appeal over…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 24:Akron Tent City building ordered to close;ICE detains 2 in Painesville;Voters to decide how…
-
The media plays a role in a number of films at this year's Cleveland International Film Festival. One documentary examines a giant of journalism, while…
-
Supporters of a small tent city for the homeless on private property in Akron lost their zoning appeal Wednesday.Land owner Sage Lewis told the Akron…
-
Bitter cold weather can be the worst for those who have no home. One of Akron's homeless shelters is doing what it can to help them. "Right now the men…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 11:Activists to protest inhumane jail conditions;Two charged in planning attacks near…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 10: Tent city receives final shut down notice;Lawmakers OK bill creating database of violent…
-
Wooster officials are meeting on Monday, December 3 to consider an ordinance that will charge the homeless with misdemeanors for refusing to seek…
-
About two-dozen people were in Hardesty Park Sunday to protest Akron’s order to close a large homeless camp.City Council last month denied a zoning…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 20:Akron City Council calls for crime-riddled store to close;Yost finds millions in savings for…