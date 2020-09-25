-
Updated: 4:59 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 A Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) survey found two-thirds of district’s families do not have a computer, laptop or similar device at home. CMSD issued the survey Monday to assess need for technological assistance as its 37,700 students take on remote learning. The school system could need as many as 25,000 electronic devices, said Superintendent Eric Gordon.
-
Experts say the decentralized, tamperproof digital ledger system known as blockchain has the potential to completely change commerce, culture, and…
-
Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will emphasize the use of technology to assist disabled Ohioans when the state evaluates their…
-
What started as a “fun hobby project” based on a love of origami may turn into a device with the potential to work in manufacturing, surgery, and even in…
-
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says the state can do more with data to improve healthcare and adapt to a changing economy. Kasich highlighted his new budget…
-
Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is looking to the future with the development of concept tires for self-driving cars.The tire maker unveiled…