The Cuyahoga County Library is asking voters for more money this November, to help cover increasing operating costs. It’s the first time the library has asked for an additional levy in more than a decade. The levy would be a permanent 1-mill increase for Cuyahoga County residents, in addition to the continuing 2.5-mill levy the library currently receives. The funds would go toward general operations, as well as improvements to security and facilities.
Ohio restaurants have not been able to serve mixed drinks and straight liquors since the state order that closed dine-in services took effect last month.…
State lawmakers have touted their support of a new law that eliminates the so-called “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products and gives a tax credit to…
If you are a lawyer, a lobbyist, a teacher or someone who uses feminine hygiene products, you could be getting closer to a tax break. Earlier this year,…
The city of Canton is expanding a program to attract new residents.Since the mid-1990s the city has had four Community Reinvestment Areas. Now the whole…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 9: Medina passes LGBTQ anti-discrimination policy;Akron Council action provides hint for future of…
Ohio is now the first in the country to allow payments in the digital currency bitcoin from businesses paying 23 kinds of taxes – from commercial activity…
When a sports fan goes to a game and gets a free promotional item like a bobblehead, does the team have to pay taxes on that freebie? That was the…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 18:Summit County offers tax relief after storm damage;Republican lawmakers took part in London trip…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 22:Corps of Engineers and state reach settlement over Cleveland harbor dredging;Cleveland high school…