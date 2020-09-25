-
Summit County voters resoundingly approved a 2-mill levy for Summit Metro Parks.The tax is a renewal and an increase. Homeowners currently pay $3.47 per…
-
Ohio's auditor is warning school districts that are on the ballot to make sure they are not using taxpayer or state money to fund their…
-
You won’t be seeing a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority tax levy on your ballot this fall. The transit authority's board of trustees decided…
-
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is one step closer to putting a measure on this fall's ballot that would help fund Cuyahoga County's…
-
Transit advocates held a rally in downtown Cleveland Monday, renewing calls for the Regional Transit Authority to put a property tax levy on the fall…