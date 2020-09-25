-
A state senator is calling on Ohio lawmakers to put a cap on property tax increases. The proposal for a yearly limit is in response to the growing housing…
The new statewide gas tax goes into effect Monday.The tax on a gallon of unleaded gas goes up 10.5 cents. The diesel fuel tax will increase by 19 cents…
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has found himself in a tough position right at the start of his administration – having to raise a tax that hits most Ohioans.…
The Greater Cleveland RTA board has approved spending on a new economic impact study of its complete system in Cuyahoga County. The study from Cleveland…
County health levies across Northeast Ohio did well among voters last night, but Medina county residents rejected a sales tax increase.Levies for health…