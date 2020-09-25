-
Backers of new federal tax changes promised they would make taxes fairer for everyone. But Statehouse Democrats say that’s not what happened. The minority…
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said working class citizens will keep more of the money they earn under a new tax bill he introduced.The Working Families Tax…
Democratic lawmakers and anti-poverty advocates have pushed for years for changes to a tax credit aimed at low-income working Ohioans. With debate over…
Democratic Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan has announced he’s co-sponsoring of a bill that would give working families a wage boost.The Grow American Incomes…