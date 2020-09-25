-
Google broke ground on a new $600 million data center in central Ohio.The new facility in New Albany was spurred, in part, by different local and state…
If you are a lawyer, a lobbyist, a teacher or someone who uses feminine hygiene products, you could be getting closer to a tax break. Earlier this year,…
Tax reforms in the state in recent years have resulted in some big tax breaks for small businesses owners. But a new study shows tens of thousands of them…
After Congress passed its $1.5 trillion tax cut today questions remain about what the it could mean for people in Ohio.With the standard deduction nearly…
An income tax break for Ohio’s small businesses in recent years is under fire from Democrats and some Republicans. They say the current budget situation…
A collection of community service groups is hoping they can get a tax break from the state with the help of a new bill. The measure would boost gyms like…
Two think tanks that are normally on opposite sides are very pleased with a bill passed in the lame-duck legislature which would require a review of…