-
One of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 vetoes on the state budget struck a provision that was added at the last minute – a property tax reduction for certain…
-
The Ohio House’s two year state budget repeals tax breaks for personal aircraft or private planes. Now Senators are being urged to remove that…
-
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Columbus Friday to promote a federal tax break program known as "Opportunity Zones." Secretary…
-
Some state lawmakers have been questioning how much revenue is lost as a result of a recent tax break for small businesses. One Democratic representative…