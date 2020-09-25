Columbus joined several other Ohio cities in requiring masks in public spaces. The Columbus mask mandate begins Friday. Akron may soon follow. “This is about science. This is not about politics,” said Akron Ward 5 councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples. “I think that they have politicized it so much that we are ignoring the science here, and the science says we have a problem,” said Samples.

