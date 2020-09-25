-
Columbus joined several other Ohio cities in requiring masks in public spaces. The Columbus mask mandate begins Friday. Akron may soon follow. “This is about science. This is not about politics,” said Akron Ward 5 councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples. “I think that they have politicized it so much that we are ignoring the science here, and the science says we have a problem,” said Samples.
-
Second Chance Village, a tent city for the homeless behind a thrift store in east Akron, is under threat of removal by the city for violating zoning…
-
Akron has become the first city in Ohio to officially ask the state Legislature to ban assault weapons and related equipment. City Council passed a…