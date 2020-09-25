-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 20:DeWine to propose gas tax increase;Suburban Cleveland mayor resigns amid allegations;Police…
Morning Headlines: Second Lawsuit Filed Against UH; Environmentalists Oppose Ethane Cracker FacilityHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 13:Cleveland officers involved in Tanisha Anderson's death given suspension, written…
The city of Cleveland has suspended a police officer for not calling EMS quickly enough to respond to a woman who died after a mental health crisis in…
On Nov. 12, 2014, Tanisha Anderson died while suffering a mental break while in police custody. The two officers who responded that night reportedly took…
A Cuyahoga County grand jury has decided not to charge two Cleveland officers in the death of Tanisha Anderson.Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers…
The city of Cleveland has reached at $2.25 million settlement with the family of a woman with mental illness who died after police tried to take her into…
The Cleveland Police Department has proposed new guidelines for officers called to handle health crisis situations. It’s part of the city’s police reform…
A police consultant says Cleveland officers did not follow common police practices, which contributed to the death of Tanisha Anderson. The report was…
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office will serve as special prosecutor for the case of Tanisha Anderson who died in Cleveland police custody.Cuyahoga…