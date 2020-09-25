-
Five years after the death of Tamir Rice, his family is partnering with the Cleveland Foundation to create a fund for arts and community projects. The Tamir Rice Legacy Fund aims to connect youth with outlets for self-expression. Samaria Rice created the fund in honor of her son’s love of art and says she hopes it will keep his memory alive.
Five years ago, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed in a public park by a Cleveland police officer. The incident quickly became a rallying point for a growing national conversation about violence against black people at the hands of the police, and Rice continues to be a source of inspiration for artists.
