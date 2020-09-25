-
Officials with Summit MetroParks are moving into the final phase of a $7 million project which will restore nearly five miles of waterways.Pond Brook runs…
A contractor has been selected to plan the next phase in the removal of the massive concrete dam that blocks the Cuyahoga River at Gorge Metro Park.It’s…
Applications open today for a unique artists’ residency in Akron that takes place this summer.Groundbreaking is slated for this spring on The Akron Soul…
The Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s deer-management program is underway. It’s the second year of a four-year program to reduce the park’s deer…
Summit MetroParks announced today a partnership with the Akron Community Foundation, which means a major realignment of its endowment fund.The MetroParks’…