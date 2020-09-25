-
Summit County Public Health has passed an order mandating that masks be worn in public, even though a statewide order remains in place. Health…
School districts across the region are working to start the school year safely amid rising numbers of COVID-19.Summit County Public Health this week…
With cases of COVID-19 still rising across the county, Summit County Public Health on Monday recommended that schools conduct classes online this fall…
Health experts are encouraging Summit County parents to follow safe sleep guidelines after a large increase in the number of sleep-related, infant…
As cases of COVID-19 increase across Ohio, Summit County Public Health is warning residents to be safe this holiday weekend. As of today, there are 54,166…
This week, entertainment venues across the state are reopening following three months of shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. As things open back…
Officials with the Summit County Public Health Department say – when it comes to protests – they’re concerned about it leading to community spread of…
Businesses in Ohio are re-opening and schools are making plans for this fall. But you’ve still got questions about the future of telemedicine, and when…
Ohio’s coronavirus testing rate is one of the worst in the country. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the per capita rate is about even with…
Ohio businesses continue to re-open this week, and you’ve still got questions about how coronavirus will affect everything from your pets to homeless…