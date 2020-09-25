-
Summit County is working with the Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce to set up grants intended to help public and private businesses make it through the…
A new dispatch system launched this month in Summit County will improve emergency response.Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) replaced aging, DOS-based…
Akron-based Women’s Network of Northeast Ohio has released the somewhat surprising results of research focused on gender equity and women’s leadership in…
Ilene Shapiro easily won a full term as Summit County Executive in Tuesday’s election. Since Summit County elected its first County Executive in 1981,…
Only two of Ohio’s 88 counties have a county executive, and both are in Northeast Ohio. This November, voters in one of those counties will be choosing…
Republican Bill Roemer and Democrat Ilene Shapiro are running for Summit County executive. Shapiro currently holds the office, having been appointed to it…
Republican Bill Roemer and Democrat Ilene Shapiro, the candidates for Summit County executive, held their first and only debate today at Quaker Station in…
A new proposal before Summit County Council tonight would allow employees to take off six weeks of paid leave after the birth of a child – a big change…
Summit County leaders are donating $20,000 to a group that supports homeless and poor veterans.Stand Down for Veterans has been looking for donations…
Over the weekend, the public had a chance to say goodbye to Summit County Executive Russ Pry at a memorial service in Akon. Pry died two weeks ago from…