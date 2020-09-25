-
Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline is Today, Early Voting Begins Tuesday; Ohio Reports No COVID-19 Deaths on SundayToday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ohio Sunday, two more Cleveland bars and clubs have been cited for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders and more of the morning's headlines.
Protesters took to the streets in Akron again over the weekend, just ahead of a move by City Council tonight to consider declaring racism a public health…
The protests over the killing of George Floyd continued in downtown Akron today. Several groups held events calling for an end to racism and police…
Summit County Council is considering a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis. County Council member Veronica Sims introduced the resolution…
Summit County council is dealing with a first in the county’s 39-years of charter government. It stems from the resignation of the fifth district…
A Civil Rights group is pleased with a new panhandling law passed this week by Summit County Council. The American Civil Liberties Union had been fighting…
Summit county leaders have laid out a road map to try to ensure better care for people in nursing homes. County Council president Jeff Wilhite proposed…
The Summit County Council Planning Committee is expected to vote on Monday whether to re-establish a task force to advise the county on…
Summit County Council is slated to hear a plan Monday evening to create a stormwater management study committee. The seven-person group would include…
Summit County is debating whether to increase the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21. The change already has been adopted in 17 municipalities around the state, including Akron, Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati.