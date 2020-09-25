-
Morning Headlines: 18 Ohio Counties Now Red on COVID-19 Alert Map; Absentee Ballots Delayed for 100,000 in Summit CountyNew cases of COVID-19 in Ohio shot up Thursday to more than 1,500; hundreds of thousands of Ohio voters who have been looking for their absentee ballots to arrive in the mail will be waiting another week; Kent State University says another 110 students have been ordered to quarantine in a dorm because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
-
Morning Headlines: Stark & Summit Rise, Portage Drops On COVID Map; UA Reports 5 New Cases
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 23:Kent State warns students to avoid gatheringsCOVID-19 cases, positivity rate dropState unveils…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 22:Ohio’s COVID-19 positive test rate dropsNational Voter Registration Day events held in Northeast…
-
It’s National Voter Registration day today and Summit County libraries have set up drive-thrus for people to register. Local organizations including the…
-
The local agency on aging is piloting a program to provide devices and internet access to older people. The goal is to reduce social isolation and help…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 11:Summit County rises to red level 3 on COVID-19 mapOhio governor's pick for health director…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 31st:Ohio Sec. of State Warns Thousands of Voters Will be Removed From RollsThousands of Primary…
-
Greater Akron’s Full Term First Birthday is encouraging black pregnant women to be especially vigilant to avoid contracting COVID-19.Very little is known…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of uncertainty about how to restart normal activities, including school. Administrators, teachers, parents and…