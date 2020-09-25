-
A deal that would have seen Summa Health merge with one of Michigan's largest hospital systems has been canceled.Beaumont Health made the announcement…
Summa Health has signed a letter of intent to form a strategic partnership with Southfield, Michigan-based Beaumont Health. In a statement, Summa said…
Summa Health System’s $220 million tower will be open for new patients beginning Tuesday. Current patients have been moved in over the last several…
Akron got its first glimpse inside Summa’s new addition to City Hospital on Sunday, just as current patients are being moved into the $220 million tower…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 15:FBI searches Cuyahoga County offices;Babcock & Wilcox announces another round of layoffs;Ohio…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 7:Budish reveals plans for diversion facility;Firestone to expand Akron facility;Plusquellic won't rule…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 30:New state law makes ticketing for distracted driving easier;Browns fire head coach Jackson;More…
Summa Health has approached nearly three dozen other health systems nationally to explore potential partnerships. And if a deal is reached, it could be…
Summa Health System – the largest employer in Summit County – says it’s ready for a merger that will help it expand in the face of rising healthcare…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 2:Massillon to spend more than $620,000 to run Affinity for three months;Kasich to announce new…