Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Oct. 4:Akron man sentenced for cyberattacks;CVNP buys Brandywine Country Club;Akron Children's to raise…
The Senate budget that was passed unanimously this week does not include $36 million that mental health and suicide prevention advocates were hoping would…
Billboards in Akron are encouraging residents to lock up firearms, medication and alcohol to prevent suicides. The seven billboards depict the items…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 16:Summit County repeals panhandling regulations;Stark County creates teen suicide prevention…
The Ohio Board of Education is moving forward with the creation of statewide guidelines around the social and emotional learning of students. The Board…
At least 12 Stark County teens have died by suicide since last August. At the request of state and local health officials, a special team of investigators…
The Massillon City School District is warning about a dangerous social media game called the "Blue Whale Challenge."The game recruits players through…
In July, a northeast Ohio man killed himself inside the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Warren, while he was there for an appointment. His wife says…
The state is rolling out a ramped-up suicide prevention initiative, which takes on the issue from several angles, including raising awareness and…