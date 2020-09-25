Subodh Chandra

-
Twenty five people are suing a Cleveland area restaurant and staff members who they say racially discriminated against them.Chandra Law Firm LLC filed the…
A former assistant prosecuting attorney in Mahoning County has filed a lawsuit against the county, Prosecutor Paul Gains and chief assistant prosecutor…
A former battalion chief for Cleveland’s Fire Division is suing the city, claiming it violated his First Amendment rights.Sean DeCrane previously sued…
The NBA says if the renovation of Quicken Loans Arena does not start in seven weeks, Cleveland will not be considered for the 2020 or 2021 All-Star…
In the ongoing battle over the renovation of Quicken Loans Arena, the organizers of the petition drive to block Cleveland’s role in the project are asking…
Arguments over Ohio’s voting laws will take place tomorrow in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. At issue is whether laws adopted by GOP…