-
The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has five years to create and implement a plan providing more support and resources to students with disabilities. It's part of a tentative settlement in a class action lawsuit with advocates for children with disabilities.
-
Ohio’s 15 public colleges and universities will each have a full time counselor dedicated to helping students with disabilities.The Opportunities for…
-
New navigation technology made possible by the state is helping blind students at Columbus State Community College get around the campus easier.A phone…