Student protests

More than half of high school students across the country say they’re concerned a mass shooting will happen at their school, which is why one Lakewood…
About 200 of the Ohio students who walked out of their high schools this morning made their way to the Statehouse. They are activists turned student…
More than 100 teenagers at Rocky River High School joined thousands of their fellow students across Ohio today, observing 17 minutes of silence in honor…
Students at Roosevelt High School in Kent are planning to take part in the national school walkout on Wednesday.The walkout at Roosevelt is being planned…
Northeast Ohio high school students joined their counterparts nationwide, calling on Congressional leaders to take action to stop gun violence in the…