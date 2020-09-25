-
Updated: 10:53 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 An Ohio law requiring colleges to turn over student debt to the state attorney general’s office for collection is disproportionally harming low-income students of color, according to a new report from Policy Matters Ohio, a Cleveland-based nonprofit.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 21:Jim Jordan part of Trump defense team in impeachment trial;Lights still on at Chapel Hill Mall;State…
-
The idea of tuition-free college isn't a new concept for some schools. Two colleges in Kentucky have been making it work for years.
-
The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor made a stop at Kent State University Wednesday to talk about healthcare, women’s rights and student…
-
Graduates of Kent State University finished their degrees with more student loan debt than at any other public institution in Ohio last year. That’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 20th:Majority of undergraduate college students graduated with debt last year, report says;Radio…
-
Ohio is near the bottom in college affordability and state funding to help students pay for a college degree, according to a University of Pennsylvania…