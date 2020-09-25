-
The leader of Ohio’s Black state lawmakers’ group is the first Ohio legislator known to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Representative Stephanie Howse says...
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health will issue a public health order requiring face masks in public in seven counties where the...
As more than a hundred protestors chanted and demonstrated outside the Statehouse, the Ohio House held a voting session that concluded with some...
A Democratic state lawmaker is angry that an Ohio House colleague is claiming a bill she’s proposed would do things it wouldn’t do.
A bill that would give Ohio employers up to $25,000 in tax credits for training truck drivers has passed the state House and is on its way to the…
State Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) is one of five lawmakers from states that have or are considering abortion restrictions who are going to El…
California recently passed a law that will allow college athletes to be compensated through endorsement deals beginning in 2023. Some state lawmakers want…
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed a bill giving courts options to divert those charged with drug crimes away from prison and into treatment…
Ohio’s Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the creation of a bipartisan committee to produce a comprehensive study on the contributions African…
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed an NRA-backed gun bill 64-26 but not without controversy and an intense debate on the House floor. Stances on the…