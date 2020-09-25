Stephanie Dodd

-
The Ohio Board of Education is moving forward with the creation of statewide guidelines around the social and emotional learning of students. The Board…
-
The state school board has voted to oppose a controversial bill that would give the governor more authority over a new education and workforce agency.…
-
The first Democrat to join the race for his party’s nomination for governor has become the first to announce a running mate. Sen. Joe Schiavoni has picked…
-
This time last year state school board members saw an alarming report that showed about a third of Ohio’s high school juniors were not meeting the…