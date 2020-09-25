Steel Tariffs

-
A northwestern Pennsylvania steel mill laid off between 80 and 100 employees this month, a move the company blames on President Donald Trump’s increased...
Northeast Ohio continues to feel the effects of the Trump Administration’s tariffs and the retaliatory tariffs those have brought. Two months ago $12.6…
A Cleveland manufacturer says the tariffs imposed against imported steel are making it harder to do business in the U.S. It's hoping for a quick…
Ohio’s Sen. Rob Portman, who was the U.S. trade representative for the George W. Bush administration, is expressing concern over the steel and aluminum…
The $50 billion in tariffs already announced by the U.S. and China could have a big impact on Ohio farmers.The U.S. tariffs on aerospace and machinery…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 29:FirstEnergy confirms it will close nuclear plants;President Trump will tout infrastructure plan in…
Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, has introduced a bill to review foreign investments and their impact on U.S. workers, ahead of today's anticipated…
President Donald Trump has found a Democratic supporter in his contentious effort to raise tariffs on imported steel -- Ohio’s top ranking Democrat.…
Manufacturers who make products with steel and aluminum are expected to see their costs rise after President Trump's tariffs go into effect. But Whirlpool…
Both Ohio senators say President Trump's plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel imports is broader than they would prefer.Sen. Rob Portman is…