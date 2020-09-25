-
“Rust: A Memoir of Steel and Grit,” is the story of what it’s like to work at a Cleveland steel mill, but it also delves into a number of personal issues.…
-
A northwestern Pennsylvania steel mill laid off between 80 and 100 employees this month, a move the company blames on President Donald Trump’s increased...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 23:Shutdown to delay plane crash investigation;DeWine makes appearance at Right to Life;Fund awards…
-
Morning Headlines: $8M to Help Workers, Companies Affected by Opioids; Couple Sues Akron Fright FestHere are your morning headlines for Friday, October 2:$8M to help workers, companies affected by opioids;Couple sues Akron Fright Fest owner,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 22: HOLA Ohio offers to post bond for Fresh Mark undocumented workers;Omnova Solutions chemical leak…
-
Ohio hog farmers are reacting to the news that China is planning to attach a tariff on pork exports. That’s in response to the U.S. proposed tariff on…
-
One Ohio Democratic congressman is giving qualified support to President Donald Trump’s proposal for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.The proposes…
-
President Trump’s trade office is preparing to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. This would be the first time it’s been revisited since…
-
Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has invited President Donald Trump to visit Lorain and help prevent the closure of some of the city's steel…
-
Protecting the American steel industry is the stated purpose of a pair of rulings handed down last week by the U.S. International Trade Commission.…