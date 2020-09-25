StateImpact Ohio

-
Ohio Board of Education members will wait until the fall to consider a resolution that proposes some drastic changes to the state report cards for schools…
Cleveland school officials say a marketing and incentive program has made a drastic difference in its attendance rates. The district has now presented the…
Federal law requires students with disabilities to spend as much time as possible in general education classrooms, but a study from Ohio State University…
Philanthropic groups in Cleveland say LeBron James’ departure from the Cavs may have an impact on the success of the team, but his commitment to giving…
More than 140,000 Ohio students are preparing to enter their senior year of high school, but for thousands of them, the year won’t end with a walk across a stage in a cap and gown. That is unless lawmakers move the graduation goal post once again. It’s a lingering question that’s creating uncertainty for rising seniors in the state’s high schools. Ja’Mya and Kenmore-Garfield’s Class of 2019 Sixteen-year-old Ja’Mya Goley is about a month away from starting her senior year at Kenmore-Garfield High School in Akron.
Gov. John Kasich didn’t offer words of advice during his commencement address at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government Wednesday, but instead told…
A new national survey shows college students graduating with the class of 2018 could have a more difficult time finding a job than other recent…
Ohio high school students who want to take college courses on the state’s dime will have some additional restrictions to consider starting with the summer…
A national review of high school graduation requirements shows Ohio is providing students with a well-rounded education, but not necessarily at the…
The new head of Lorain schools says he’ll restructure the high school experience in his district and offer universal pre-K by next school year.…