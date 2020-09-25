State school takeover

-
Senate Republicans have made several big changes to a bill that would have repealed and replaced the process used to takeover failing schools. But critics…
In the state budget, legislators have agreed to a one year moratorium on state takeovers of failing school districts. That means districts like Dayton and…
One of the many things that will have to be worked out this week with competing versions of the state budget is the future of the commissions that have…
The Ohio House has passed a bill that would end state takeovers of local school districts. The process, which has already taken over three northeast Ohio…
Morning Headlines: Trump Lays Foundation for 2020 in Ohio, DeWine's Budget Includes Narcotics CenterHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 21:Trump lays foundation for 2020 in Ohio;DeWine's budget includes narcotics center;Ohio attorney…
Democratic state lawmakers are using these last few weeks of session to try and eliminate school district takeovers by the state. This process has allowed…
As the Youngstown Board of Education moves forward with a lawsuit over the constitutionality of their Academic Distress Commission, a national education…
A new CEO took over Youngstown City Schools today. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust reports a crowd of hundreds gathered to meet the former Chicago…