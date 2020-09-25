State Rep. Scott Wiggam

-
The refusal of pharmaceutical companies to sell the state drugs to use in executions has capital punishment at a virtual standstill in Ohio. Now, a state…
-
Ohio lawmakers have increased spending to fight the opioid crisis, but one state legislator thinks more needs to be done. Republican Rep. Scott Wiggam is…
-
The House has voted to change the rules by which Ohio’s 550,000 licensed concealed carry weapons holders have to tell police that they’re…
-
The Ohio House has approved a bill to establish a program that would alert police if they are dealing with a person with a communication disability.The…