Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 27: State shows progress in slowing COVID-19 spread;Surge in cases expected in May;Daycares need…
In his State of the State speech, Governor Mike DeWine said he will have a team of cabinet members dedicated to dealing with public health including…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 6:Lawmakers consider scaling back gas tax increase;Mike Pence to visit Columbus;Norwalk teen…
The theme of Gov. Mike DeWine’s first State of the State address was building for the future. After seven years of former Gov. John Kasich moving his…
Among the issues Governor Mike DeWine addressed in his state of the state address Tuesday were infant mortality and funding for children’s services. Both…
The date for Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State address is official. And he’ll bring it back to the capitol. DeWine’s address will take place in the…
On Monday, incoming Gov. Mike DeWine will bring a public inauguration back inside the Statehouse for the first time in 52 years, since Gov. Jim Rhodes…
Over the years, Kasich has brought forward a lot of ideas, and his tone has changed dramatically, as he’s worked to accomplish his goals and create a...
Gov. John Kasich gave his final State of the State speech last night, at Otterbein University in his hometown of Westerville. He didn’t unveil any new…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 6:Akron expected to dip into cash reserves to make ends meet;Cleveland to spend $1.3 on home…