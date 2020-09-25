-
A Republican representative who’s been critical of Ohio’s response to coronavirus has proposed a bill to cancel the state of emergency order from March ...
A lawsuit has been filed in federal court, asking it to remove the state of emergency declared in March that led to restrictions imposed on the state’s...
A handful of students in Northeast Ohio are in self-quarantine after health officials determined they had contact with one of three individuals in…
Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 counties Ohio counties due to heavy rains that damaged roadways in June.The move allows the…
Nearly three quarters of Ohio’s counties are under a "state of emergency" declaration because of severe weather last month. Gov. Mike DeWine has declared…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 23:Irishtown Bend receives $9M;Lawmakers to vote on $1B rescue for state's nuclear plants;Colorado…
Morning Headlines: DeWine Declares Emergency Following Tornadoes, Overdoses Spike in Cuyahoga CountyHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 29: DeWine declares emergency in counties affected by tornadoes;Overdoses spike in Cuyahoga…
Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency in three Ohio counties after spending the day surveying the damage left behind by tornadoes and severe…
Thousands of Ohioans are spending today cleaning up flood damage.The National Weather Service reports the Ohio River crested at 60.5 feet yesterday – its…