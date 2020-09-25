-
Oriana House, Stark State and Summit County Think Tank are joining forces to help people who’ve served time behind bars get their life back on track.The…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the highest levels of unemployment since the Great Depression. In Ohio, April’s unemployment rate was close to 17%.…
-
Stark State College Akron has finished construction on the final phase of its building in time to welcome students for the fall semester.Educators and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 12: Stark State fuel cell lab to close;Kent State announces presidential search committee;Kent…
-
This month, both the University of Akron and Kent State University announced partnerships with 2-year colleges. It’s part of a growing trend in higher…
-
The University of Akron and Stark State College have announced a partnership to allow students to proceed from a 2-year program to a 4-year degree with…
-
A student support group in Stark County called Perry Strong is hosting a free suicide prevention training at Stark State College.The group formed in…
-
The Akron School of Practical Nursing is going to be getting a new home.Stark State College is taking over the operation of the program, which has been…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 2:Ohio gun permits decreased in 2017 after record year;Bipartisan bill protecting victims of dating…
-
Construction of the first building for Stark State College’s new Akron Campus is nearing completion. School President Para Jones took a tour to see how…