-
The number of voters on the first day of early voting in Stark County easily surpassed the number who turned out in 2016 and 2008.
-
Morning Headlines: Stark & Summit Rise, Portage Drops On COVID Map; UA Reports 5 New Cases
-
With COVID-19 straining public health care, Stark County is taking a practical approach to help families vulnerable to infant mortality. The THRIVE…
-
Posting content related to suicide is an indicator that young people might be thinking about suicide, according to a recent study. Researchers anonymously surveyed 15,000 middle and high school students in the Stark County area, which recently experienced a rapid increase in youth suicides between August 2017 and March 2018.
-
Morning Headlines: Ohio Reports Fourth-Highest Daily COVID-19 Total; CWRU, Oberlin Scrap Fall SportsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 9:Ohio reports fourth-highest daily COVID-19 total, Cleveland sets single-day recordCase Western…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 30:Nursing home outdoor visits begin July 20 Cleveland Clinic Akron General unveils efforts to address…
-
Your morning headlines for Thursday, May 28:County unemployment rates soar;YSU announces cuts, furloughs;I Promise School housing project gets $10M in tax…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 14: Walsh University offers free housing for freshmen;Nearly 800 COVID-19 test kits damaged;Akron scales…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 7:KSU approves pay cuts, buyouts;UA consolidation plan won't cut programs for now;GOJO to open Stark…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 29:PRELIMARY PRIMARY RESULTS:Stark Parks levy approved;School levies for Stark, Summit and Cuyahoga…