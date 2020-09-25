standardized tests

-
School districts around the state were forced to change their standardized testing schedules because of a system malfunction. Ohio’s testing vendor, AIR,…
Hundreds of students in Akron were among those prevented from beginning a state-required exam Wednesday due to a computer glitch that impacted testing…
Ohio lawmakers are debating whether schools should completely phase out state tests taken with paper and pencil in favor of online testing only. The end…
High schools around the state are facing a crucial dilemma as about a third of their students are not on track to graduate. That’s based on the new…
The Class of 2018 in Ohio’s high schools will be the first to choose their route to graduation – pass some state tests, take a college entrance exam or…
The organization created to assess Cleveland’s unique public school system has issued its third report and found mixed results. The public/private group…
Northeast Ohio superintendents are reacting to a draft of the state’s new education plan released earlier this month. Local educators will hold a…
New scores on a national education assessment report show that, on average, Ohio students are ahead in science scores. StateImpact Ohio’s Michelle Faust…
The state school report cards are out and -- just as leaders warned -- the grades are much lower than usual, with just a fraction of Ohio’s districts…
After a whirlwind of controversy surrounding last year’s standardized test known as PARCC, the state is ready for a new testing season with a whole new…