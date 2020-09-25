-
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine wants to reduce the amount of standardized testing in Ohio. That’s one of several goals DeWine laid out in…
One Northeast Ohio school district is graduating students at higher rates this year than in the recent past. But education advocates say the increase…
A new Stanford University analysis of state and national test scores shows more Ohio students pass state exams than similar nationwide tests. Researchers…
School districts around the state were forced to change their standardized testing schedules because of a system malfunction. Ohio’s testing vendor, AIR,…